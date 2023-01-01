Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ENVY 17 (2022) – what's better?

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
VS
51 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
Intel Core i7 1260P
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and HP ENVY 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 67% sharper screen – 212 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.9 vs 160 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
vs
ENVY 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches		 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 212 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 120% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67%
500 nits
ENVY 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +302%
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 (2022)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
