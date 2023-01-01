You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 166-227% higher FPS Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs) Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 67% sharper screen – 212 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

67% sharper screen – 212 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.9 vs 160 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

13.99 x 9.86 x 0.65 inches 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches Area 890 cm2 (137.9 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.4% ~80% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 212 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 120% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +67% 500 nits ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 76 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz FLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Ultra +302% 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.