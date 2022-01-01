Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2022): full specs and tests

HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)

  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm (11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY x360 13 (2022).
Performance
54
Gaming
31
Display
42
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
93
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm
11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 41 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1551:1
sRGB color space 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile 69.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.6%
Response time 46 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 327 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6427
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1249
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4194

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 84.9 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

