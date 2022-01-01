HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
- Dimensions: 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm (11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
54
Gaming
31
Display
42
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
93
NanoReview Score
53
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm
11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1551:1
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.6%
|Response time
|46 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|327 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6427
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1249
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4194
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes