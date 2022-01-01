HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%

~80% Dimensions: 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm (11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ENVY x360 13 (2022). Performance 54 Gaming 31 Display 42 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 79 Case 93 NanoReview Score 53

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm

11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% Side bezels 5.9 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 41 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1551:1 sRGB color space 98.1% Adobe RGB profile 69.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.6% Response time 46 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 327 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Base frequency 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1576 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6427 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1249 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4194

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 84.9 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No