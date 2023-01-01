Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 14 (2023) or ENVY x360 13 (2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) vs x360 13 (2022)

51 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) and x360 13 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 66 against 43 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 14 (2023)
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm
12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches		 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm
11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
Area 678 cm2 (105.2 inches2) 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~80%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 700:1 1551:1
sRGB color space - 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.6%
Response time - 46 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 14 (2023)
250 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2022) +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 320 grams 327 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ENVY x360 14 (2023)
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 13 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) and x360 14 (2023) or ask any questions
