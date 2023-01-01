Home > Laptop comparison > Omen Transcend 16: full specs and tests

HP Omen Transcend 16

HP Omen Transcend 16
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%
  • Dimensions: 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm (14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen Transcend 16.
Performance
89
Gaming
68
Display
54
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
81
Portability
72
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen Transcend 16

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
Dimensions 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm
14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches
Area 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors White, Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology G-Sync
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 200 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1858
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16395
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1947
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22762
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

