HP Omen Transcend 16
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%
- Dimensions: 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm (14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches)
Review
Performance
89
Gaming
68
Display
54
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
81
Portability
72
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen Transcend 16
Case
|Weight
|2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm
14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|959 cm2 (148.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1858
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16395
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1947
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22762
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|8.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
8.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes