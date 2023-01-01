Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery 70 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen Transcend 16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (148.6 vs 159.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP Omen Transcend 16 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell G16 7630 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) Dimensions 356.61 x 268.98 x 19.81 mm

14.04 x 10.59 x 0.78 inches 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm

14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches Area 959 cm2 (148.7 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~72% Side bezels 6 mm 6.2 mm Colors White, Black White, Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Optional Liquid metal No Optional Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98% Response time 7 ms 12 ms Max. brightness Omen Transcend 16 +33% 400 nits G16 7630 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom Charge power 200 W 240 / 330 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 880 / 1140 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Omen Transcend 16 +17% 8.3 TFLOPS G16 7630 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.