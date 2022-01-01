Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 15 (2022 Intel): full specs and tests

HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)

HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.5%
  • Dimensions: 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm (14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Victus 15 (2022 Intel).
Performance
83
Gaming
55
Display
35
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
63
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches
Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10835
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1768
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15153

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

