HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.5%

~73.5% Dimensions: 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm (14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Battery: - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM: - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Victus 15 (2022 Intel). Performance 83 Gaming 55 Display 35 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 69 Case 63 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors White, Silver, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 200 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1712 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10835 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1768 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15153

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes