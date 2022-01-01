Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or Nitro 5 AN517-55 – what's better?

HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55

56 out of 100
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (141.5 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-55

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches		 400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
Area 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) 1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.5% ~69.9%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
3.195 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +123%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Victus 16 (2021 Intel) and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
2. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
3. HP Omen 16 (2022) and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
5. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
6. Dell G15 5525 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55 and HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский