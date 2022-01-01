Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) vs HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel)
- Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 52.5 against 45 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches
|357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm
14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|913 cm2 (141.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~73.5%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10734
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1794
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1