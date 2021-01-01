HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
- Launched: December 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
- Dimensions: 323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm (12.72" x 8.45" x 0.7")
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
41
Display
50
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
76
Case
89
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|693 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|40.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4058
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1921
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes