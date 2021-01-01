Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G8: full specs and tests

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
  • Launched: December 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
  • Dimensions: 323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm (12.72" x 8.45" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Firefly 14 G8.
Performance
74
Gaming
41
Display
50
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
76
Case
89
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 40.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4058
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1921

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 80.2 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and Dell Inspiron 14 7400
2. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
3. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
4. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
5. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and Spectre x360 14 (2021)
6. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and EliteBook 840 G8
7. HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Comments

EnglishРусский