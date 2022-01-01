Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Firefly 14 G9 or ZBook Firefly 14 G8 – what's better?

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 vs Firefly 14 G8

53 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
VS
52 out of 100
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and Firefly 14 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
vs
ZBook Firefly 14 G8

Case

Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm
12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches		 323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~77.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 170° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41 dB 40.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1543:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
400 nits
ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 311 gramm 300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
ZBook Firefly 14 G9
1.41 TFLOPS
ZBook Firefly 14 G8
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.5 dB 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

