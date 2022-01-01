You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G8 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224.3 x 19.9 mm

12.43 x 8.83 x 0.78 inches 323 x 214.6 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches Area 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) 693 cm2 (107.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~77.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 170° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41 dB 40.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1543:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 71.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness ZBook Firefly 14 G9 400 nits ZBook Firefly 14 G8 +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 53 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 311 gramm 300 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ZBook Firefly 14 G9 1.41 TFLOPS ZBook Firefly 14 G8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.5 dB 80.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.