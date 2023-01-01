Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Power G10: full specs and tests

HP ZBook Power G10

HP ZBook Power G10
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%
  • Dimensions: 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm (14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Power G10.
Performance
73
Gaming
61
Display
34
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
71
Portability
69
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Power G10

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors Gray
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 175°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 120 / 150 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11152
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1825
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13973
Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

