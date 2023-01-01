Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.3 vs 141.4 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP ZBook Power G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~79.8% Side bezels 7.4 mm 7 mm Colors Black Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 175° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - Yes Screen space comparison ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ZBook Power G10 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +20% 300 nits ZBook Power G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 120 / 150 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 35 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 4.92 TFLOPS ZBook Power G10 +18% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 96 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.