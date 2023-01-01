Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 or ZBook Power G10 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 vs HP ZBook Power G10

61 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
VS
58 out of 100
HP ZBook Power G10
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
HP ZBook Power G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and HP ZBook Power G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.3 vs 141.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
vs
ZBook Power G10

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches		 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 175°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Screen space comparison
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ZBook Power G10
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 +20%
300 nits
ZBook Power G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 170 / 230 W 120 / 150 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 832 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1537 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
4.92 TFLOPS
ZBook Power G10 +18%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 96 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6:
    - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

