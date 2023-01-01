Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 2880 x 1800 (IPS) Battery 83 Wh - 51 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P GPU - RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10 Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.3 vs 143.4 square inches) Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 16 G10 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches 368.7 x 250.9 x 19.9 mm

14.52 x 9.88 x 0.78 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80.2% Side bezels 7 mm 12 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 175° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (Touch, 250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 2560 x 1440 (300 nits) 2560 x 1440 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) 2880 x 1800 (IPS) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison ZBook Firefly 16 G10 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ZBook Power G10 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Max. brightness ZBook Power G10 250 nits ZBook Firefly 16 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 51 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 / 150 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 310 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 832 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ZBook Power G10 5.8 TFLOPS ZBook Firefly 16 G10 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.