HP ZBook Power G9 Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%

~83.9% Dimensions: 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm (14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches)

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU: - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i9 12900HK RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZBook Power G9. Performance 83 Gaming 23 Display 36 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 69 Case 71 NanoReview Score 52

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ZBook Power G9

Case Weight 1.93 kg (4.26 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% Side bezels 11.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 120 / 150 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes