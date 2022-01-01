You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) CPU - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.3 vs 141 square inches) Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 95 against 83 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.93 kg (4.26 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.6% Side bezels 11.7 mm 9.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ZBook Power G9 400 nits ZBook Fury 16 G9 +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 95 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 120 / 150 W 150 / 200 / 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 12 12 Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ZBook Power G9 n/a ZBook Fury 16 G9 1686 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ZBook Power G9 n/a ZBook Fury 16 G9 8522

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2177 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance ZBook Power G9 1.41 TFLOPS ZBook Fury 16 G9 +709% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v2.0 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.