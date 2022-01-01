Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Power G9 or ZBook Fury 16 G9 – what's better?

HP ZBook Power G9 vs Fury 16 G9

52 out of 100
HP ZBook Power G9
VS
62 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
HP ZBook Power G9
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Power G9 and Fury 16 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (130.3 vs 141 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 95 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Power G9
vs
ZBook Fury 16 G9

Case

Weight 1.93 kg (4.26 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches		 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.6%
Side bezels 11.7 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ZBook Power G9
400 nits
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 120 / 150 W 150 / 200 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2177 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
ZBook Power G9
1.41 TFLOPS
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +709%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v2.0
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
