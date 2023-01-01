HP ZBook Power G9 vs Power G10
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G9
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10
- Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.93 kg (4.26 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
|359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|11.7 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|175°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|47.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
ZBook Power G9
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
ZBook Power G10
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|120 / 150 W
|120 / 150 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|434 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1640
ZBook Power G10 +6%
1739
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8281
ZBook Power G10 +35%
11152
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1782
ZBook Power G10 +2%
1825
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13650
ZBook Power G10 +2%
13973
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|832 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1537 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|77.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
