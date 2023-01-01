Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Power G9 or ZBook Power G10 – what's better?

54 out of 100
HP ZBook Power G9
VS
58 out of 100
HP ZBook Power G10
HP ZBook Power G9
HP ZBook Power G10
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Power G9 and Power G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G9
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G10
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Power G9
vs
ZBook Power G10

Case

Weight 1.93 kg (4.26 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches		 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.8%
Side bezels 11.7 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 175°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 47.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
ZBook Power G9
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
ZBook Power G10
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ZBook Power G9 +60%
400 nits
ZBook Power G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 120 / 150 W 120 / 150 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 434 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 832 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1537 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ZBook Power G9
1.41 TFLOPS
ZBook Power G10 +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 77.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
