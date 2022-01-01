Huawei MateBook 14 Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%

~84.8% Dimensions: 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm (12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook 14

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8% Side bezels 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 40.2 dB

Display 2160 x 1440 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 185 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1758:1 sRGB color space 92.8% Adobe RGB profile 68.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9% Response time 36 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1275 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4189 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1279 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4876

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Loudness 76.4 dB Microphones 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No