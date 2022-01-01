Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14: full specs and tests

Huawei MateBook 14

Huawei MateBook 14
  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%
  • Dimensions: 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm (12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook 14.
Performance
49
Gaming
32
Display
44
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
67
Case
91
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook 14

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 40.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 185 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2160 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1758:1
sRGB color space 92.8%
Adobe RGB profile 68.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.9%
Response time 36 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1279
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4876

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Loudness 76.4 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

