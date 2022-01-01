Huawei MateBook 14
- Launched: April 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.8%
- Dimensions: 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm (12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook 14
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|40.2 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|185 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1758:1
|sRGB color space
|92.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.9%
|Response time
|36 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1279
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4876
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Loudness
|76.4 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes