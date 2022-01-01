Huawei MateBook 14s vs MateBook 14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
52
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
32
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
91
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 15% sharper screen – 213 versus 185 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|40.2 dB
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|213 ppi
|185 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1758:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|92.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.9%
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1.8 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|241 gramm
|200 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +10%
1389
1263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +12%
4629
4147
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +6%
1385
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +11%
5282
4777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.1 dB
|76.4 dB
|Microphones
|4
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
