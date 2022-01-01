Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or MateBook 14 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14s vs MateBook 14

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
VS
50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
Huawei MateBook 14s
Huawei MateBook 14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and MateBook 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 15% sharper screen – 213 versus 185 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
MateBook 14

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~84.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB 40.2 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 185 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1758:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.9%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s +33%
400 nits
MateBook 14
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Cable length 1.8 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +10%
1389
MateBook 14
1263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +12%
4629
MateBook 14
4147
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +6%
1385
MateBook 14
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +11%
5282
MateBook 14
4777

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 14
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.1 dB 76.4 dB
Microphones 4 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Huawei MateBook 14s vs HP 14 (2021)
2. Huawei MateBook 14s vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Huawei MateBook 14s vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
4. Huawei MateBook 14 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Huawei MateBook 14 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Huawei MateBook 14 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
7. Huawei MateBook 14 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Huawei MateBook 14 and MateBook 14s or ask any questions
EnglishРусский