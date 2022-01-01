Huawei MateBook 14s vs MateBook 14 59 out of 100 VS 50 out of 100 Huawei MateBook 14s Huawei MateBook 14

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

15% sharper screen – 213 versus 185 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~84.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47 dB 40.2 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 2160 x 1440 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 185 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1758:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.8% Adobe RGB profile - 68.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.9% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14s +33% 400 nits MateBook 14 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 W 65 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 200 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14s +10% 1389 MateBook 14 1263 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14s +12% 4629 MateBook 14 4147 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14s +6% 1385 MateBook 14 1305 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14s +11% 5282 MateBook 14 4777

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.1 dB 76.4 dB Microphones 4 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.