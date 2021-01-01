Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Launched: January 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.3%
- Dimensions: 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm (12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.3%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1456:1
|sRGB color space
|62.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42%
|Response time
|32 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|171 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|2
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
886
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
776
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|96
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes