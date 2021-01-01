Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14" (Intel)
  • Launched: January 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.3%
  • Dimensions: 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm (12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel).
Performance
23
Gaming
12
Display
17
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
23
Case
90
NanoReview Score
30

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3%
Side bezels 8.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Orange
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1456:1
sRGB color space 62.8%
Adobe RGB profile 43.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42%
Response time 32 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 2
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
886
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
776

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 96
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom
Storage type eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 70.1 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v4.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

