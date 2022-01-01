You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 32 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 38 against 32 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (119.2 vs 131.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~70.3% Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue, Orange Transformer No No Opening angle 175° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1402:1 1456:1 sRGB color space 57.7% 62.8% Adobe RGB profile 41.2% 43.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 40% 42% Response time 26 ms 32 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) +36% 300 nits IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 32 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 171 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 2 GPU performance IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) n/a IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.4 dB 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.