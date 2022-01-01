Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) or IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) vs IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15
VS
29 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 32 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) and IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
  • Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 38 against 32 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (119.2 vs 131.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
vs
IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches		 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~70.3%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue, Orange
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1402:1 1456:1
sRGB color space 57.7% 62.8%
Adobe RGB profile 41.2% 43.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40% 42%
Response time 26 ms 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 171 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 2
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.4 dB 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

