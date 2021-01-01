Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15"
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79%
  • Dimensions: 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm (14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches)
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD).
Performance
58
Gaming
58
Display
35
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
48
Case
80
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm
14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow
Transformer No
Opening angle 175°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 44 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1402:1
sRGB color space 57.7%
Adobe RGB profile 41.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40%
Response time 26 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3794
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1147
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4666

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 76.4 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

