Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16
  • Launched: July 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm (14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD).
Performance
65
Gaming
49
Display
47
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
67
Case
81
NanoReview Score
57
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 44 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 263 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7252
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1435
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8917

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1485 MHz
FLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 77 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
2. Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
3. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
4. Pavilion 15 (2022) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
5. Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
6. IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)
7. Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский