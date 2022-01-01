You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 74 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 74 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (138.6 vs 148.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~83.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 49.4 dB 44 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 959:1 - sRGB color space 58% 100% Adobe RGB profile 40.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% - Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) 250 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) +40% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 74 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 W 100 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm 263 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 85 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) +134% 7.12 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 7 (16" AMD) 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 77 dB 77 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.