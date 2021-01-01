Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~71.9%
  • Dimensions: 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm (12.91" x 9.02" x 0.7")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel).
Performance
62
Gaming
33
Display
40
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
67
Case
86
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 229 mm (9.02 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.9%
Side bezels 9.1 mm
Colors Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2312
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
941

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

