Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~71.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 9.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42.2 dB 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1100:1 - sRGB color space 63.6% - Adobe RGB profile 44.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +36% 300 nits IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm 300 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +70% 1.43 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels - 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.3 dB 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

