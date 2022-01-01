Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) or IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) vs Flex 5 14” (Intel)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) and Flex 5 14” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm
12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 328 x 229 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 9.02 x 0.7 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 751 cm2 (116.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~71.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42.2 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1100:1 -
sRGB color space 63.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 44.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 350 gramm 300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.3 dB 72 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
