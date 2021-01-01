Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
- Launched: June 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
- Dimensions: 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm (14.16" x 9.92" x 0.95")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
79
Gaming
53
Display
37
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
67
Case
60
NanoReview Score
55
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Width
|359.6 mm (14.16 inches)
|Height
|251.9 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4886
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2135
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes