Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15
  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.1%
  • Dimensions: 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm (14.16" x 9.92" x 0.95")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel).
Performance
79
Gaming
53
Display
37
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
67
Case
60
NanoReview Score
55

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Width 359.6 mm (14.16 inches)
Height 251.9 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 24.2 mm (0.95 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 / 170 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4886
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2135

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

