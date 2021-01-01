Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
From $815
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.8 vs 140.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches
|270 x 260 x 23.6 mm
10.63 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~101.8%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|-43.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1203:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72.6%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|500 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1437
1375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +30%
6220
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1475
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Victus 16 (2021 AMD) +83%
10331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC245
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
