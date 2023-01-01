Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
- Dimensions: 312 x 221 x 15.99 mm (12.28 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312 x 221 x 15.99 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 140 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|440 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10459
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13364
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.14 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes