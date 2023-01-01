Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 312 x 221 x 15.99 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 40900:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +33% 400 nits IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 140 W Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 440 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 60 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (14″ 2023) +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 86.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

