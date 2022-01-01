Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Launched: January 2022

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm

14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% Side bezels 7.6 mm Colors White, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1728 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10300 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1784 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 15317

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes