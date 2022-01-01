Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
  • Dimensions: 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm (14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel).
Performance
84
Gaming
70
Display
55
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
88
Case
66
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
Area 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10300
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1784
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15317

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

