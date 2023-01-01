Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) or Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

71 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
VS
65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) and Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (137.5 vs 147.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
vs
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches		 359.9 x 264.4 x 19.9-26.6 mm
14.17 x 10.41 x 0.78-1.05 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~78%
Side bezels 8.7 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 54.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 / 140 / 170 W 230 / 300 W
Weight of AC adapter - 1056 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.4 2.0
Power 6x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 -
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

