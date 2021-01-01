Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
- Dimensions: 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm (14.02" x 10.28" x 0.79-0.93")
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
85
Display
72
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
88
Case
66
NanoReview Score
80
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|Thickness
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|Area
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.2%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|870 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8119
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4863
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes