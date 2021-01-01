Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 7 (2021, AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)

  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm (14.02" x 10.28" x 0.79-0.93")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 7 (2021, AMD).
Performance
97
Gaming
85
Display
72
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
88
Case
66
NanoReview Score
80

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 261 mm (10.28 inches)
Thickness 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
Area 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 94%
Adobe RGB profile 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.2%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable Yes
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8119
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4863

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 87 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

