Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm (14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023).
Performance
74
Gaming
68
Display
63
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
77
Portability
77
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm
14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches
Area 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 6.5 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 690 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10884
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1791
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14088
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
4. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
5. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
6. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
7. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
8. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский