Home > Laptop comparison > Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

67 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 143.8 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6-19.9 mm
14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69-0.78 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
Area 928 cm2 (143.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~86%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 690 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023)
2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
3. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
4. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
5. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Zephyrus M16 (2023)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Strix G16
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Zephyrus G14 (2023)
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) vs Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский