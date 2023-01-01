Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%

~82.4% Dimensions: 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm (12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1880 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 246 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1880 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Base frequency 1.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1623 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9334 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1584 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10548 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No