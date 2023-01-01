Home > Laptop comparison > Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8): full specs and tests

Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)

Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm (12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8).
Performance
64
Gaming
37
Display
72
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
77
Case
93
NanoReview Score
60
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 246 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1880 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 187 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9334
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10548
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
4. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and Dell XPS 13 9315
5. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8)
6. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
7. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
8. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and LG Gram 14 (2023)
9. Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) and LG Gram Style 14" (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский