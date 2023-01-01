Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1880 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1880 (Touch) Battery - 60 Wh 65 Wh - 60 Wh 65 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches 312 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1880 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1880 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 400 nits Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 65 Wh 60 Wh 65 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 186 grams 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8 (14" Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8): - Also known as "Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Gen 8"

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.