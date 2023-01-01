Home > Laptop comparison > Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD): full specs and tests

Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)

  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm (12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD).
Performance
61
Gaming
57
Display
56
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
79
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
Area 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2
Noise level (max. load) 51 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 79%
DCI-P3 color gamut 79%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 140 W
Weight of AC adapter 378 / 442 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7210
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9020
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 73 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 4.0
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79.7 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.

Comments

