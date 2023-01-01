Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD)
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
- Dimensions: 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm (12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches)
Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5", AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|326 x 227 x 15.6 mm
12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|740 cm2 (114.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Contrast
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|79%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|79%
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 / 140 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|378 / 442 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.55 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7210
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9020
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|73 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.7 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
Notes
- In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.