Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs) Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 17% sharper screen – 243 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)

17% sharper screen – 243 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 73 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB 51 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 3072 x 1920 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 40900:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.7% 79% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% 79% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +14% 400 nits Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 73 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 140 W Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 378 / 442 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 73 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD) +375% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 4.0 4.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 86.8 dB 79.7 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7 Gen 8 (14.5”, AMD): - In different regions, the name "Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Gen 8" may be used.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.