  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.9%
  • Dimensions: 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm (12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”).
Performance
75
Gaming
66
Display
72
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
77
Case
82
NanoReview Score
69
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches
Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.9%
Side bezels 3.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 170°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14.9 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 / 140 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12363
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1784
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14359
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
7.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

