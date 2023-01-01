Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~87.9%

~87.9% Dimensions: 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm (12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) CPU: - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H GPU: - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”). Performance 75 Gaming 66 Display 72 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 77 Case 82 NanoReview Score 69

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.9% Side bezels 3.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 170° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) Size 14.9 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 / 140 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1697 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12363 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1784 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14359 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes