Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

70 out of 100
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) and Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches		 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
Area 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.9% ~84.8%
Side bezels 3.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 170° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14.9 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 140 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
    - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

