Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.9%

~80.9% Dimensions: 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm (12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No