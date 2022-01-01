You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (93 vs 108.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 57 against 47.4 watt-hours

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~80.9% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 35.4 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 2067:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 98.6% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% 76.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.6% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time - 2:08 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 297 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 75 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.