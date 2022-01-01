Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ThinkPad T16 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs ThinkPad T16

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and ThinkPad T16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 57 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (108.8 vs 143.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
ThinkPad T16

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 35.4 dB 34 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 1393:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 76.5% 80.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.6% 80.1%
Response time 35 ms 22 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 +25%
500 nits
ThinkPad T16
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 297 gramm 541 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T16 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75 dB 75.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm 11.5 x 67.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ask any questions
