Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
  • Launched: June 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
  • Dimensions: 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm (14.15" x 9.99" x 0.7")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel).
Performance
98
Gaming
70
Display
52
Battery Life
83
Connectivity
81
Case
82
NanoReview Score
72

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9358
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
602
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5089

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs XPS 15 9500
3. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
7. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
8. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) vs ThinkPad P15s Gen 2

Comments

EnglishРусский