Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
  • Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~81.4%
Side bezels 7.4 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 534 / 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 735 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1035 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
4. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
7. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Omen 16 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and X1 Extreme Gen 5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский