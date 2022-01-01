You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 300 nits ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 135 / 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 534 / 882 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 735 MHz GPU boost clock - 1035 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 +41% 7.46 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 5.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

