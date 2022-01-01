Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.5%

~81.5% Dimensions: 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm (12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel). Performance 55 Gaming 23 Display 45 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 79 Case 90 NanoReview Score 50

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% Side bezels 7.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1443 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3981

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No