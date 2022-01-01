Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.5%
  • Dimensions: 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm (12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel).
Performance
55
Gaming
23
Display
45
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
90
NanoReview Score
50
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
Area 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3981

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

