You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (93 vs 108 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 71 against 47.4 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm

12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~81.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +50% 450 nits Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 71 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.