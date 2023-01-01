Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Book 9i (13″): full specs and tests

  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.1%
  • Dimensions: 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm (11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches)
CPU:

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga Book 9i (13″).
Performance
61
Gaming
34
Display
69
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
88
Portability
91
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
Dimensions 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm
11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches
Area 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Blue
Material Aluminum
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 290 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7120
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1632
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7054
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Notes
    - This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.

Comments

