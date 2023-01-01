Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″)
- Launched: March 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.1%
- Dimensions: 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm (11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches)
Review
Performance
61
Gaming
34
Display
69
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
88
Portability
91
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm
11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|610 cm2 (94.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Contrast
|100000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|290 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7120
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1632
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7054
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1920
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|No
Notes
- This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.