Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs) Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″) Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 80 against 47.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 80 against 47.7 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95 mm

11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~84.1% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 2880 x 1800 Size 13 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1200:1 100000:1 sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +13% 450 nits Yoga Book 9i (13″) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 39 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 290 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga Book 9i (13″) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1920 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Windows Precision Yes -

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4. Notes on Yoga Book 9i (13″): - This is a convertible laptop with dual touch screens and no touchpad. It comes with a cover and, a detachable keyboard and stylus.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.