Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Launched: January 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%
- Dimensions: 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm (12.62" x 8.19" x 0.59")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Red
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|38 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|2067:1
|sRGB color space
|96%
|Adobe RGB profile
|64%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.5%
|Response time
|45 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|382 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4471
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2156
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|72.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes