Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
  • Launched: January 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81%
  • Dimensions: 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm (12.62" x 8.19" x 0.59")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD).
Performance
72
Gaming
71
Display
41
Battery Life
71
Connectivity
76
Case
93
NanoReview Score
64

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Gray, Red
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 38 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1
sRGB color space 96%
Adobe RGB profile 64%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5%
Response time 45 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 6
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4471
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2156

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 72.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

